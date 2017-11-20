Christmas On Knob Hill San Marcos

Thursday, November 23rd at 5:00 pm …. 1639 Knob Hill Rd. San Marcos, CA 92069

This is ‘the’ house is San Marcos everyone talks about. It’s been around forever…and it will be around forever! Every inch of their lawn is decorated and it slightly changes from year to year.

‘Santa’ comes out almost every night. The family has a schedule posted by the decorations. I’ve seen the family outside talking to all the visitors. They truly enjoy this tradition.

Other fun stops on the crawl..

The Huge Christmas Tree off 1905 Rees Rd. ( A few blocks away ).

The nice light/music display on 1073 Fountain Pl off Nutmeg.

Don’t miss it! You’ll regret it!

Dear Boys and Girls,

It has been a very busy year in the North Pole. Your families have been sending me reports all year long and it looks like everyone has been very good!

Mrs. Claus already has my red suit ready for me and my elves have been working around the clock to make sure that all of your toys will be ready for my big trip on Christmas Eve. The reindeer are also really excited to stretch their legs and get out of the snow for a little while.

I will be making a special stop before Christmas. So if you’d like to see Santa in San Diego, stop by Christmas on Knob Hill. If you can’t stop by, you can email Santa your Christmas list at santa@christmasonknobhill.com.

Remember to be good and maybe, just maybe, if you listen hard enough, you will hear the jingling bells of my reindeer landing on your roof on Christmas Eve!

Ho Ho Ho,

