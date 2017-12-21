Christmas Elves at Work in Vista

Pat Murphy….Amidst all the Holiday parties and events taking place in Vista there are Christmas Elves running around all over Vista. Behind the scenes many Vistans are giving and volunteering to help others. I’m sure you know some of these Christmas Elves but I’d like to introduce you to several that make me proud to call Vista home.

The first Elf doesn’t look like an Elf. He doesn’t have those big Elf ears. However, he is big. He’s so big that people call him Big Jim. I’m referring to Big Jim of Big Jim’s 395 Grill. It isn’t just his physical stature that entitles him to the name Big. Big Jim has a BIG heart and is always demonstrating his generosity. For example his latest project…collecting “Toys for Tots”.

Big Jim is retired from the Marine Corps but he still has many ties to the Marines and Camp Pendleton. That’s why he put a box in his restaurant to collect toys for the Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots” program. When we arrived at Big Jim’s 395 Grill Tuesday morning the box was overflowing. We had to set some toys we brought, down on the floor near the collection box, before ordering our food.

Brigitte brought us our egg sandwiches and we waited for the arrival of Elves that were helping Big Jim. Soon they arrived, some on bikes and some in their cars. The Elves I’m referring to are members of American Legion Post 146 out of Oceanside. The last time I saw some of this bunch was last year as they were organizing a large Toys for Tots event at Kennedy’s Motorcycles in Oceanside. Today, we met Russ, Brenda, Casey, Ken, Steve, and Raymond (who is almost as big as Big Jim).

These Elves are Veterans and bike riders that, like Big Jim, have big hearts. They were here to take the toys collected by Big Jim to Camp Pendleton. But before they moved the toys they had to do what we did… have something to eat. After all, this is where you get the best sandwiches in San Diego County. Okay not everyone ate because some of them didn’t know how good the food is at Big Jim’s 395 Grill and they had already eaten. Soon though, the toys were on their way towards new homes with young boys and girls.

Another Vista business aiming to put smiles on the faces of children is Staged Homes Real Estate. Debbie Avey and the Elves at this establishment erect a small Christmas tree in their office every year. The Elves adorn the tree with paper ornaments that have the name, age, and Christmas gift wish of a child from Casa Amparo. Customers and friends are invited to take an ornament and fulfill the Christmas wish of an “at risk” child. The presents are collected and delivered over a week away from the 25th.

Vista attorney Cary Cotton has an annual gig where he dons a Santa suit for kids at the California Avenue School where his wife works. This year he entertained 180 of the special education students that attend the Vista school. Several years ago when he started Cary was asked to pass out candy canes to the children. The candy canes were purchased by the teachers out of their own pockets. After that first year Cary decided to up the game and he now provides stuffed animals for the youngsters. He enjoys this departure from his legal endeavors and it gives him and his wife Laurie a way to have a special celebration for the Holiday.

Prohibition Brewpub is known around North County for great food and brew but did you know about their big hearts? Complementing the friendly service and fun loving atmosphere is an underlying deep concern for people in need. That’s why Ron Adams, Travis Adams, and their employee Elves turned their annual Ugly Sweater Contest into a warm Christmas giving event. They set up a table for customers to donate toys, clothing, and other items that are going to families affected by the recent Lilac fire. Over a dozen ugly sweaters competed for the notoriety. Even our charming server Kiana as wearing a clever sweater vest she designed herself. Customers Ellen Gacke and Birgit Dugan were applauding wildly for 5 year old contestant Hannah. Hannah’s sweater wasn’t all that ugly but she captured the hearts of all the patrons who awarded her an honorary first place. Even though everyone was having a good time I continued to look at the table piled high with donations for people that had been devastated by the fires.

On Saturday Dec. 16, two Special Education Teachers from California Ave. School teamed up with an Oceanside Police Officer and several Vista Residents to make a special visit to an Escondido home where 5 children live with their adopted and foster parents. The elfs Laurie Cotton and Nicola Marshall recruited Craig, Rochelle, and Josh to surprise the special needs children with presents and a visit from Santa. You might say that Santa was undercover since it was quite a change from his daytime job. “Ho Ho Ho!” is easier to say than, “Down on the ground!”

The Vista Elks have the largest number of Elves with big hearts. They collect money all year long to hold a Christmas party for special needs children. This year was the 45th year that the Vista Elks held the party that attracts over 300 special needs kids. The 2017 Co-Chairs Deb and Howard Dyson had the event running smoothly with dozens of Elk Elves (AKA volunteers) assisting them. This is the 4th year the Dysons have been in charge of the event.

Upon entering the Lodge and entering the large dining area you were immediately welcomed by a host of the Elk Elves. Children received a bag of sweet treats and their parents or teachers were directed to the ballroom area to find a place to sit. To the left of the greeters was a massive wall of wrapped presents and stuffed animals. Hot coffee and drinks were available at the kitchen buffet.

The “special needs” children arrived in two waves. The children with diets allowing, came in the second, the “pizza” wave. Most came by school bus but some by car. Elk Elf, Glen, stood outside handling traffic control and the flow of excited youngsters moved in and out smoothly.

Vista Elks wearing Christmas attire were at the doors and lined along the hallway.

A large portion of the children that were arriving at the Elks party attend the California Ave. School in Vista. That’s why Principal Rachel Schmidt and Adaptive P.E. Instructor “Mr. Adam” were on hand for this event. Mr. Adam was the MC for a Holiday show put on by each class from the special education school. One at a time each class would take the stage. The kids would line up across the stage, the music would begin and then a heartwarming aura filled the large room. The kids were having fun and everyone was enjoying their performances of Holiday songs. Audience members and Elk Elves applauded and clapped their hands in beat with the music.

The jolly Holiday show was just part of the day’s activity. Every child received a Christmas present. Some got to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids in the second wave were able to enjoy pepperoni pizza. I joined a group of Elk Elves in the kitchen as we tackled the task of loading slices of pizza from 40 large pizza boxes onto plates that we stacked on serving trays. Merriment and happiness from the Elks party radiated out into the parking lot and down the driveway spilling out onto East Vista Way.

While compiling this assortment of stories about the Elves that are all around Vista, I was sent out to the grocery store to buy some eggnog. While standing in the checkout line my mind was still on this story and thinking on how I would wind it up. I was casually watching the two customers in front of me. The first in line was a gangling teenager. He was wearing a sweatshirt and jeans and sporting a bushy haircut. The other customer, the tall person in front of me, was displaying bulging muscular arms full of tattoos, a full beard and beneath his stocking cap, a T-shirt with the slogan “Savage Gentleman”.

As the cashier was ringing up the Younger man’s purchases he asked her to remove two large bags of Doritos, apparently lacking funds to pay for the snacks. Then as the cashier started to ring up her next customer, he stretched his long arm over and picked up the discarded Doritos bags. Indicating that he wanted the chips rung up, he waved to the young man to come back. Cautiously approaching the checkout register the youngster eyed the rough looking stranger a little apprehensively. He looked confused as his benefactor wordlessly lifted the bags of chips up and thrust them in his direction. Realizing what was happening the young man broke into a shy smile mumbled a thank you and quickly left.

Still showing no emotion this Christmas Elf quietly paid the admiring cashier and left with his purchases. The cashier looked at me and said, “It’s a beautiful day, isn’t it?” I looked her in the eye and knew we weren’t thinking about the weather. “Yes it is!” I heartily agreed.

This is why I write about Vista. This is why I love Vista. These Elves in this story are what makes Vista a great place to live. I’m sure you know some of the many Elves that live and work in Vista. I’ve barely scratched the surface but I think you get the idea. Merry Christmas to you! Enjoy Vista and the many Christmas Elves in Vista.

Note: Photos of Children were intentionally omitted.

Photo by Pat Murphy

https://www.facebook.com/bigjims395grill/

http://www.legionpost146.org/

https://campen-4th-lar-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx

http://www.casadeamparo.org/

http://www.prohibitionbrewingcompany.com/

https://www.stagedhomesrealestate.com/

https://ca-vistausd-ca.schoolloop.com/