CHRISTMAS COMES EARLY WHEN QUATTROSOUND HITS THE STAGE

DEC. 21ST AT THE CALIFORNIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Escondido, CA. – December 2017 — What do you get when you mix four incredibly accomplished musicians, holiday classics, and the California Center for the Arts? A musical gift so big there’s no way it’ll fit under the tree!

Quattrosound is a powerful acoustic quartet that not only fuses sound from their multicultural members, but also brings their talent to the stage creating a live show that will leave you smiling and singing all the way to the parking lot.

After taking home a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2013, Quattrosound has gone on to produce two critically acclaimed albums and delight audiences all over the world.

Using just a violin, cello, guitar, and an array of percussion instruments, Quattrosound breathes new life into your favorite holiday music, putting a twist on the classics while creating a new family tradition at the exact same time.

Don’t miss “A musical experience as fun as it is brilliant!” – Miami New Times Dec. 21st at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido!

Generously sponsored by Skaja, Daniels, Lister, Pirmento, LLP

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.