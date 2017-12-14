Loading...
Christmas Carolers Friday Night At Old California Coffee House

December 14, 2017

We are so excited to Announce
“Christmas Carolers”
Friday 6 PM – 8 PM at Old Cal Coffee

Restaurant Row San Marcos CA.

We are now serving Pumpkin Spice Latte and
Homemade Pumpkin Bread everyday
Now through December 31st

Have you tried our Gelato?

 
Join us for Breakfast!
Giovanna & Dylan enjoying a 2 Egg Scramble with
Bacon & Cheddar on a Croissant and an Acai Bowl….
Do you know why our Chai Tea Latte’ is World Famous?
Watch this video to find out our secret recipe:
or watch it on You Tube Here:
Planning a Meeting, Baby Shower, Bridal Shower,
Birthday or Anniversary Party? Old California Coffee
has the perfect meeting space for up to 25 people
with VERY LOW food and drink minimums….
& OPEN LATE TOO!
7 am – 8pm Sun – Wed
7 am – 9 pm Thurs, Fri & Sat
 Old Cal Coffee
