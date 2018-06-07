Chris Thile Closes The 2017/2018 Season At California Center For The Arts

Escondido, Ca. – June 6, 2018 — Season 2017/2018 at the California Center for the Arts, Escondidobrought the comedy and music stylings of Bill Murray, the classic and hip-hop mash-up of Black Violin, and the sold-out pop-rock sounds of Natalia Lafourcade, just to name a few. And on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:30pm, the season closes out with multiple GRAMMY Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile!

Chris Thile , who is a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, is a mandolin virtuoso, composer, and vocalist. With his broad outlook that encompasses classical, rock, jazz, and bluegrass, Thile transcends the borders of conventionally circumscribed genres, creating a distinctly American canon and a new musical aesthetic for performers and audiences alike.

A child prodigy, Thile first rose to fame as a member of GRAMMY Award-winning trio Nickel Creek, with whom he released three albums and sold over two million records. In 2014, along with a national tour, the trio released a new album, A Dotted Line, their first since 2005.

As a soloist, Thile has released five albums including his most recent, Bach: Partitas and Sonatas, Vol.1, which was produced by renowned bassist Edgar Meyer. In February 2013, Thile won a GRAMMY for his work on The Goat Rodeo Sessions, collaborating with Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer and Stuart Duncan. Then, in September 2014, Thile and Meyer released their latest album collaboration, Bass + Mandolin, which won the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Punch Brothers released their latest album, The Phosphorescent Blues, in January 2015.

In addition to the Father’s Day show, we have added a Burgers + Brew dinner to any ticket for just $25. Dinner includes sliders, onion rings, mac and cheese, and a complimentary beer of your choice.

Tickets are between $25 – $50 and still available. You can purchase tickets at the Center ticket office by calling 800.988.4253 or at artcenter.org.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.