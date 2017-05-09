Chipotle Mexican Grill To Open At North County Mall

Chipotle Mexican Grill is making it easier for North County residents to fuel up on Chipotle burritos while shopping at the mall. The restaurant known for serving food made with fresh, high-quality ingredients will open in the North County Mall. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Escondido Chamber of Commerce will kick off opening day, Wednesday, May 10 at 12 p.m. 200 East Via Rancho Parkway #455, Escondido, CA 92025

Normal hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Plus, Chipotle is still hiring and is always accepting applications. Chipotle currently employs more than 60,000 people, and entry-level crew positions – including those at the North County location – can put employees on the path to developing rewarding careers through Chipotle’s unique People Culture philosophy. Anyone interested in applying can visit careers.chipotle.com.

https://www.chipotle.com/home