Children’s Paradise Closures – Due To Lilac Fire And Poor Air Quality

As a result of the Lilac Fire burning in Fallbrook and the surrounding areas, Children’s Paradise Preschool and Infant Center in Oceanside and it’s two locations in Vista will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 8th. Although the schools are not currently in imminent danger of the fire, the schools are closing as a result of the poor air quality. It’s corporate offices on Main Street in Vista will also be closed. As of this announcement Children’s Paradise in Escondido on El Norte Parkway will remain open.

