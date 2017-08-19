Children’s Discovery Trail Dedicated At Alta Vista Botanical Gardens

Naomi Stein Vista, CA. (August 2017) ….Naomi Stein, Alta Vista Botanical Gardens Board member and active volunteer, awoke in the middle of the night and suddenly had an epiphany; a design came to mind that would be creative, educational , involve different types of plants and most of all be interactive for both children and adults. This would be a wonderful and unique way to bring children, students and many visitors to Alta Vista Botanical Gardens. As a landscape designer/contractor and an herbalist, she set out to design her vision with the help of her husband Bill, who was her landscape contractor partner for 33 years. Once the design was finished, the estimate roughed out, and the approval of the Board received, they both set out to raise the necessary funds to construct the project.

Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

It was truly amazing that everyone we approached loved the idea of the Children’s Discovery Trail and offered their assistance with either monetary or material donations. We ended up installing 19 plant quiz boxes with a riddle for figuring out the plant type that corresponds to the answer, showing the donor when the lid is opened. Several of the quiz box donations came in the form of materials, such as Modern Builders Supply in San Marcos donating a truck and trailer load of stabilized decomposed granite for the trails, and Michael Kootchick donating his bobcat for a few weeks to install the trails. Other donations came from people wanting to honor loved ones or friends. Ed Fitzgerald donated five quiz boxes in honor of family and friends. Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers donated a beautiful array of proteas in honor of Travis Roy; the Riback, Cramer, Kootchick, and Shadzi families donated in honor of beloved relatives. Other box sponsors were Ralph Evans of Bamboo Headquarters, Wayne and Karen Campbell , Cosmic Solar, Blanchard for Others, Youths’ Friends Association, Nancy B and Don Jones, and The Woman’s Club of Vista.

Photos by Philippe Carre

The quiz boxes were built by a teenage boy, Phineas Jefferies, a home-schooled local Vistan. He is a very talented young wood worker who did an outstanding job on the boxes and has been visiting AVBG since 2009. North Coast Church members spent two full days helping to install posts, grade and add plants. James Felton, a member of North Coast Church who is a professional carpenter, constructed the wobbly bridge, balance beam, stepping stumps, and hurdles. Bill Stein managed the installation of the drip irrigation, and James Felton’s 14 year old son and three of his friends spread the mulch donated by Agri Service and Superior Ready Mix. Southwest Boulder donated rocks that line the trails. Many plants were donated by Ralph Evans, Mary Tiessen, Ed Fitzgerald, the Steins and Lois Walag.

This project has been completed and is available every day. The Children’s Discovery Trail will add to the fun and education of children much like the successful Jeffrey Stein Music Garden that the Steins installed in 2010 in memory of their son Jeffrey Stein. The Gardens are located at the top of the hill inside Brengle Terrace Park in Vista and are open every day. Entry fee is $5 for non-members and $3 for children age 3 to 12. Memberships are available. Visit altavistabotanicalgardens.org

naomibdesigns@gmail.com (760) 696-1103