Chick-fil-A restaurant in San Marcos supporting local family in crisis on Friday, Feb. 16

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in San Marcos, 587 Grand Ave., will donate 50 percent of all sales proceeds to a local family facing a medical crisis on Friday, Feb. 16, according to Jordan Ciervo, Chick-fil-A restaurant owner-operator.

Ciervo said he decided to host the fundraiser to help with medical expenses after hearing what happened to Tad Dambrosi of Escondido. On Monday, Jan. 29, family members said the self-employed general contractor fell off a ladder from a height of about 15 feet. In addition to brain bleeding and swelling, Dambrosi has nine broken ribs, a broken clavicle and punctured lung, according to a Go Fund Me page, www.gofundme.com/FaithfulTad, and a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/426359347784625/. One of Dambrosi’s five children, Haley Claxton, 20, works at a Chick-fil-A restaurant operated by Ciervo.

“Everyone’s job at Chick-fil-A is to serve, and we believe kindness is a higher calling. So, we’re grateful for the opportunity to make a difference and give something to someone else, including our time, our love, our resources,” said Ciervo. “We know the family has insurance but it’s unsure how much of the medical costs will be covered.”

Half of all sales proceeds will be donated during all operating hours on Friday, Feb. 16, from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds will be from dine-in, carry-out, drive-through and catering sales, Chick-fil-A officials said. For directions to the restaurant, visit www.cfanorthcounty.com.