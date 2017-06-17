Check Out A Free San Diego Museum ART PASS at San Diego County Library

San Diego County Library (SDCL) and The San Diego Museum of Art are partnering to provide free museum passes to library customers. This innovative partnership allows SDCL customers to check out a pass for the museum just as they would a book.

The passes can be checked out for 10 days and provide free museum admission for two adults and up to four children under 18, and offer discounts at the Museum Store, Bibliotique, and Panama 66. Pass holders can also take advantage of Family Drop-in Days on select Sundays for art-making activities, Search and Find, and docent-led tours.

The San Diego Museum of Art, the region’s oldest, largest, and most visited art museum, provides a rich and diverse cultural experience. Located in the heart of Balboa Park, the museum presents a varied schedule of art exhibitions and programs for all ages. The San Diego Museum of Art is always free for visitors under the age of 18.

To reserve a pass, visit www.sdcl.org and search for “museum pass” or visit your local SDCL branch. For more information about The San Diego Museum of Art, please visit www.sdmart.org.