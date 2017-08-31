Check Out a Free Museum Pass at San Diego County Library

San Diego County Library (SDCL) has partnered with the San Diego Museum of Art, the New Children’s Museum, and the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum to provide free museum passes to library customers. These innovative partnerships allow SDCL customers to check out passes just as they would books.

Museum passes can be checked out for 10 days and provide free admission for two adults and all children in the household (up to four children for San Diego Museum of Art). Additional benefits and discounts vary by museum.

To reserve a pass, visit www.sdcl.org and search for “museum pass,” or visit your local SDCL branch.

The San Diego Museum of Art (1450 El Prado in Balboa Park) is the region’s oldest, largest, and most visited art museum, and provides a rich and diverse cultural experience through a varied schedule of art exhibitions and programs for all ages. For more information, please visit www.sdmart.org.

The New Children’s Museum (200 W. Island Ave., San Diego) is a new model of children’s museum whose mission is to stimulate imagination, creativity, and critical thinking in children and families through inventive and engaging experiences with contemporary art. For more information, please visit www.thinkplaycreate.org.

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum (320 N. Broadway, Escondido) features hands-on educational exhibits and programs focusing on science, art, and world cultures, and provides early learning supplemental educational resources to children, parents, and educators. For more information, please visit www.sdcdm.org.

For more information about San Diego County Library, please visit www.sdcl.org.