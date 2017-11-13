Check out Events & Programs In Downtown Oceanside The Next Two Weeks

“Hairspray”

Nov. 10-19 , The Star Theatre

7:30 and 2:30 p.m. , with an Opening Night Reception at 6:45 p.m. BUY TICKETS Star Theatre Coast Kids present “Hairspray,” the Broadway musical. Based on the New Line Cinema film written by John Waters, “Hairspray” show times are, with an Opening Night Reception at

Music at the Museum

Nov. 10, Oceanside Museum of Art

Free concert! Dulaney & Co. will perform tonight from 7-10 p.m. on the Oceanside Museum of Art terrace. Malissa Miller’s and Jerod Dulaney’s musical influences include folk, country, bluegrass and southern rock. Beer, wine and barbecue will be available for purchase.

Ragnarök Strongman

Nov. 11, Junior Seau Oceanside Pier Amphitheatre

Athletes from all over the country will compete head to head, showcasing incredible feats of strength. This event is focused on raising money for CGTLE Foundation, which assists families of the Deployable Specialized Forces unit whose loved ones are wounded or killed while serving their country. Live music, vendors and raffles throughout the show! BUY TICKETS

Tidal Tunes

Nov. 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28

Hello Betty Fish House

Enjoy free live music on the rooftop of Hello Betty Fish House. Featuring artists Jasmine Bailey, Christopher Dale, Astra Kelly, Raynaldo, James Wells and Keni Yarbro playing on Tuesdays and Sundays in November. MORE

CurbUp! Multifamily

Donation Week

Nov. 13-17 , Oceanside

MORE The City of Oceanside has partnered with Waste Management and Goodwill San Diego to bring you CurbUp! The CurbUp! program gives Oceanside residents the opportunity to donate large household items and textiles to Goodwill for reuse. Waste Management will pick up donations curbside on your regularly scheduled service day. Call 760-439-2824 to schedule a pickup prior to the donation dates.

Native American Heritage Month Lecture

Nov. 18 , Oceanside Public Library

Rincon Tribal Council member Laurie E. Gonzalez will speak about the preservation of the Cham’teela language and the legacy of Luiseño people at a celebration of Native American Heritage Month. The program, sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms.

O’side Turkey Trot

Nov. 23 , Oceanside Public Library

Nov. 22 . REG ISTER Come “move your feet before you eat” this Thanksgiving at Oceanside’s 12th Annual PMCU Turkey Trot 10k or 5K run/walk. Recognized as one of the Top Trots in the country by Runner’s World Magazine, the O’side Turkey Trot offers a costume contest, a largest teams competition, live entertainment on the course and finisher medals for all participants.The Tri-City Medical Center Senior Mile will be on

'Tis the Season to Shop Local Nov. 25-Dec. 22, Oceanside. Starting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a shopping passport, a beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration — all amid decorated shop windows, the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers. FIND OUT MORE

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Nov. 25, MainStreet Oceanside. Join us as we kick off 'Tis the Season to Shop Local with this walkable Downtown Oceanside shopping experience featuring more than 10 locations. On Small Business Saturday from 2-5 p.m., enjoy tastings from your favorite Oceanside breweries and wineries while you explore downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. At each designated Sip Stop, Sip & Shop participants will receive a 3-ounce taste of local beer or 1-ounce taste of local wine, plus up to two Shop Local Holiday Passport stamps. Tickets are $15. BUY TICKETS

Merry Makers Fair Nov. 25-26, Artist Alley. Discover an array of handcrafted and artisanal goods by local and area makers at this free, two-day holiday pop-up market. Held inside Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside, shoppers can browse jewelry, adult and children's clothing, accessories, candles, art, paper goods, succulents, oils, glassworks and more while exploring Artist Alley shops and eateries. This event will include interactive shopping experiences such as henna tattoos and crafts. FIND OUT MORE

'Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest Nov. 25-Dec. 22, Oceanside. Enjoy festive holiday window displays throughout Oceanside while you shop, as shops and businesses decorate their storefronts to the theme of 'Tis the Season. A panel of judges will view the displays from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7 and vote for first-, second- and third-place winners. FIND OUT MORE

BEYOND DOWNTOWN

All Day Breast Cancer Fundraiser Nov. 11, Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank. Starting at 11:30 a.m., this all-day fundraiser will benefit the recovery of Carla of Carla & Linda's Walking Food Tours from breast cancer. The event will feature a raffle from noon-4 p.m, a silent auction and a special menu.

In Your Neighborhood w/ Lou Niles Block Party

Nov. 25 , Pour House

A special all-ages, free biannual event, the fall In Your Neighborhood with Lou Niles Block Party features a festival outside and live music by Taken By Canadians, The Surrealistics, Warsaw, The Thens, School of Rock Oceanside and more inside. FIND OUT MORE

