CHEA Scholarships for students with disabilities.

CALIFORNIA-HAWAII ELKS MAJOR PROJECT, INC.

UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES

VISTA CA, USA – For the academic year 2018-2019 the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc. Board of trustees will offer over $60,000.00 in undergraduate educational scholarships.

During the years in which this annual scholarship assistance competition has been in existence, the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc. undergraduate Program for Student with disabilities has increased from five scholarships of $1000.00 each to twenty to thirty scholarships of $1000.00 to $3000.00 each. Scholarship recipients can reapply each year. If qualified, they can receive up to a total of four years of assistance.

This Scholarship is a financial needs-based and academic use scholarship, It is intended for undergraduate work at a licensed vocational school, accredited community college. For four-year college. The funds are to cover academic expenses, which include tuition, books, lab fees and on-campus room and board only.

Individuals applying must be a United States Citizen, and a resident of the State of California or Hawaii; have a physical impairment, neurological impairment, vision impairment, hearing impairment and-or speech-language disorder; and be a senior in high school, a high school graduate, or have passed the General Educational Development (GED) Examination or California High School Proficiency Examination (CHSPE).

The Scholarship Committee of the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc will review the applications. All persons involved will be notified of the results.

Applications for the 2018-2019 academic years will be available after November 15, 2017 from a Elks Website at www.chea-elks.org/youth-activities/scholarships. Please obtain an application packet the is designated for the approaching academic year. The applicant is responsible for properly executing and forwarding the completed application to the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc.

Applications should be postmarked on or before March 15, 2018 and received in the office of the California-Hawaii Elks Major Project in Fresno Ca by Apriol1, 2018.