CHEA ASSOCIATION VICE PRESIDENT VISITS VISTA ELKS LODGE

VISTA CA, – Newly appointed California-Hawaii Elks Association, South Coast District Vice President John Harry visited the Vista Elks Lodge along with his first lady Dee Edwards. The Officers and Member’s of the Vista Elks Lodge received Vice President Harry along with several other State and National BPOE dignitaries.

After a Semi-Formal Dinner, Vice President Harry address those gathered and explained the New State President Chuck Nolan’s slogan this year is “Reach out and Share the Experience”. He went on to say that the Presidents focus this year would be on Membership and Lapsation, Lodge Activities, Public Relations, and Ritual Contest and Training.

Several Awards were presented to the Vista Elks lodge to include a certificate thanking the 829 members of the Lodge for their contribution of $4.65 Per Capita to the Elks National Foundation and their 2016 contribution to the CHEA Major Project Also Known As the “Purple Pig”. For the third time in a row, Vista Elks Lodge has lead all of the Lodges in the South Coast District with a total of $27,570.88 donated last year. Vista Lodge was also presented with certificate thanking them for a total Purple Pig Donation in excess of $300,000.00

Vice President Harry and his first lady will be received at each of the 10 Lodges in the South Coast District to carry forth the Presidents message to Reach out and Share the Experience.

Vista Elks Lodge, Exalted Ruler, James Leitholf

1947 E. Vista Way, Vista, Ca 92084

760-724-1968, Erjames1968@gmail.com

