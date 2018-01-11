Chavez Announces Congressional Run As Issa Retires

OCEANSIDE — Assemblyman Rocky Chávez, a retired Marine Corps Colonel, today said he is entering the race to succeed Congressman Darrel Issa, who has announced his retirement.

Issa has represented the 49th Congressional District since 2003, which includes portions of both San Diego and Orange Counties. “It’s time we come together and focus on progress, not partisan politics and gridlock,” said Chávez. “We need to celebrate what unites us, not what divides us.

“This has guided my work in the State Assembly,” said Chávez, “And it will guide my work in Congress, where I’ll work for solutions that benefit us all as Americans — a strong economy, a strong military, rebuilding our infrastructure and protecting public safety and national security.”

A strong advocate for Veterans, Chávez served as Acting Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs, is currently the chair for the Governor’s Military Council and was a City Councilman in Oceanside before being elected to the 76th.