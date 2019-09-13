Chauntel Marie Connealy-Brummel Obituary

Chauntel Marie Connealy-Brummel, 56 of Vista, California Born in Ingelwood, CA, December 26, 1962, our beloved angel, Chauntel was invited to heaven and placed in Jesus’ beautiful warm and loving embrace Friday, June 7, 2019 after a courageously fought battle with Cancer.

Chauny was dearly loved and is survived by Parents, Dennis Connealy, and Kathy Reynal, Colton Marmon (son), Jesse Brummel (husband) and siblings, Michael Connealy (brother) and Connie Kressin (sister) and many aunts and uncles, cousins and nephews .

Her complete and limitless love always, is for her son and only child Colton Daniel Marmon, her heart, whom she was so extremely proud of for the man he is and has become. Her loving family was also very important to her. There was never a time where she would leave your company without the words “ I love you”. Always grateful and with such grace, Chauny was our prayer leader at all our family gatherings, an inspiration, not just because of her faith, but how she lived her life. Equally, her soul mate with no doubt, was her husband Jesse Brummel. Just looking at that special smile she gave when she was with him, or speaking about him, was such a treasure. He brought her so much joy and love in the short time that they were given. The quality of their love was beyond compare. They enjoyed each other and they loved to pieces their “kids at home”, their dogs, Tesla, Rocket, Zina and Titus. Another great joy of hers, was jumping on the back of her hubby’s motorcycle and riding on to many adventures together.

When asked at the very height of her illness, what words she most wanted to pass on to most especially her son, along with family and friends was:

“Everything will be ok in the end. If it’s not ok, then it’s not the end.”

This was so her. Her brave and beautiful heart. Throughout her life, she had to overcome many obstacles, even so, she built from less than nothing an unwavering faith in God which was a privilege and honor to be witness to. Chauny was a beautifully strong, motorcycle riding, fearless skydiving, rollercoaster riding, dance loving beacon of life to all in her life. She loved the beach, sun tanning, Hawaii, and taking care of her grandmother’s dedication garden.

She was very passionate about serving others and being able to help as many women as she could by sharing her story and living her life as an example of what is possible, through God’s grace, love of family and hard work!! She accomplished this by leaving family holidays early to volunteer at the local women’s prison, providing a sober living home for women in need of that extra hand and faith in them, and very recently achieving her dream to be an addiction counselor. As just a few examples.

A small family service was held June 15th, 2019 with the graceful inspiration and love by the Calvary Chapel Hope church in Oceanside, Ca and also a Celebration of Life sponsored by her loving friends at Grace Chapel in Oceanside on August 10,2019. Should friends desire, memorial contribution to consider which were close to her heart are Brother Benno’s Foundation and American Cancer Society.