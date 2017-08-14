Charles Cruz Obituary

Charles Cruz passed peacefully July 20th 2017 surrounded by his loving family.

He was known as “Papa Charlie” to so many throughout the community & touched so many people in his 89 years of life.

He came from a large family consisting of 9 siblings 5 sisters and 4 brothers.

He was survived by 4 of his 5 children; Richard, Alva, Gary, Charles Jr, 13 grandchildren & 22 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores and daughter Lydia- both whom he has been reunited with in eternal peace.

He was a man with strong hands and a soft heart- a hardworking & loving man.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who retired at 80 from his long career of plastering.

He enjoyed nature, history and put nothing above his family. He was a man with so much history and so many great stories.

His funeral services will be held on Friday August 25th at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Church with the reception following immediately after in the church hall.

The burial service will be held the Saturday August 26th at 10 a.m. at Mission San Luis Rey.