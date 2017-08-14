Charles Cruz passed peacefully July 20th 2017 surrounded by his loving family.
He was known as “Papa Charlie” to so many throughout the community & touched so many people in his 89 years of life.
He came from a large family consisting of 9 siblings 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
He was survived by 4 of his 5 children; Richard, Alva, Gary, Charles Jr, 13 grandchildren & 22 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores and daughter Lydia- both whom he has been reunited with in eternal peace.
He was a man with strong hands and a soft heart- a hardworking & loving man.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who retired at 80 from his long career of plastering.
He enjoyed nature, history and put nothing above his family. He was a man with so much history and so many great stories.
His funeral services will be held on Friday August 25th at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Church with the reception following immediately after in the church hall.
The burial service will be held the Saturday August 26th at 10 a.m. at Mission San Luis Rey.
Charles Cruz Obituary
