Changing Climate Series At Vista Library

Our Changing Climate Series “A Bold New Transportation Vision In 5 Big Moves”

September 12, 2019 5:30 pm at the Vista Library, 700 Eucalyptus Dr, Vista, CA 92084.

Presentation by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG). Join us for this presentation about SANDAG’s bold new vision for building a world class transportation system for San Diego!

“SANDAG is developing a bold new vision for San Diego Forward: The 2021 Regional Plan with the goal of transforming the way people and goods move throughout the San Diego region. The region’s population is anticipated to reach four million by 2050, which will lead to new challenges in maintaining an efficient, equitable, sustainable, and accessible transportation system. Our approach needs to evolve.

”This talk will discuss this new vision and the 5 Big Moves. The 5 Big Moves are the key strategies that will outline a path forward that builds upon existing infrastructure, enhances connectivity, increases safety and sustainability, and improves quality of life. Presented in conjunction with the North County Climate Change Alliance.

Complementary light refreshments will be provided by Elaine Bryan from Body and Soul Nourishment. This free event is hosted by the North County Climate Change Alliance and the Vista Public Library.