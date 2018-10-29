Change Your Clocks & Batteries this Weekend

Vista, CA — Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, November 4 and the Vista Fire Department reminds residents to check their smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarms when resetting clocks around the house.

“It’s a great time of year to remember to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and to make sure they are working properly,” said Fire Marshal Ned Vander Pol of Vista Fire Department. “Functioning smoke alarms save lives, but many people forget to maintain the batteries.”

A fire doubles in size every 30 seconds. The sound of the alarm will give you and your family those few extra seconds to get out and stay out of your home. Checking your smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm and changing the battery are one of the simplest things you can do to protect your family.

The Vista Fire Department urges residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their home and to call 760.643.2801 with any questions about smoke detectors or carbon monoxide alarms.