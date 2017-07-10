Champions Camp – SD County Sheriff’s Department & San Diego Hall of Champion

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and San Diego Hall of Champions are hosting a summer camp for 50 high school students. Members of the media are invited to the opening ceremony and other camp activities.



 Tuesday, July 11th at 9:00 a.m. at Petco’s Park at the Park – 100 Park Boulevard, San Diego

Sheriff Bill Gore and deputies will welcome the campers. They’ll enjoy a whiffle ball game and other fun activities in the morning and hear from a Navy SEAL veteran about leadership. In the afternoon, they’ll get a tour of Petco Park with a sleep over at the Western Metal Building.

 Wednesday, July 12th at 9:15 a.m. – Behind the scenes tour of San Diego Zoo – 2920 Zoo Drive, San Diego

The students were recommended by schools and community service organizations within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Department.

The program is in its fifth year and aims to promote friendships, confidence, leadership, teamwork and positive life choices. The camp also provides an opportunity for interaction with law enforcement role models so campers know they can turn to deputies for help and support at school or on the streets.