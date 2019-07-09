San Marcos, CA — San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Seminar – Ready San Marcos on July 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM Website:www.sanmarcoschamber.comRegister Now visit to register
READY SAN MARCOS – Ready, Respond, Recover,
Business Emergency Preparedness Plan
What to Know Before, During and After an Emergency with Special Guest Speaker – Dave Pender, Battalion Chief San Marcos Fire Department
Join us for this informative presentation.
- The most common threats to businesses in San Marcos
- The importance and the “why” of a Business Emergency Preparedness Plan
- Hazard Vulnerability Assessments
- Business Impact Analyses
- Mitigation Planning
San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, 251 North City Drive, Suite 128, San Marcos
Hosted in the Union Cowork Classroom View a Map
Contact Information:San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Free to all San Marcos Chamber members