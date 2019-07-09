San Marcos, CA — San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Seminar – Ready San Marcos on July 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM Website:www.sanmarcoschamber.comRegister Now visit to register

READY SAN MARCOS – Ready, Respond, Recover,

Business Emergency Preparedness Plan

What to Know Before, During and After an Emergency with Special Guest Speaker – Dave Pender, Battalion Chief San Marcos Fire Department

Join us for this informative presentation.

The most common threats to businesses in San Marcos

The importance and the “why” of a Business Emergency Preparedness Plan

Hazard Vulnerability Assessments

Business Impact Analyses

Mitigation Planning



San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, 251 North City Drive, Suite 128, San Marcos

Hosted in the Union Cowork Classroom View a Map

Free to all San Marcos Chamber members