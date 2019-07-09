Loading...
Chamber of Commerce Seminar – Ready San Marcos

By   /  July 8, 2019  /  No Comments

San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Seminar – Ready San Marcos on July 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM

READY SAN MARCOS  – Ready, Respond, Recover,
Business Emergency Preparedness Plan
What to Know Before, During and After an Emergency with Special Guest Speaker – Dave Pender, Battalion Chief San Marcos Fire Department

 Join us for this informative presentation. 

  • The most common threats to businesses in San Marcos
  • The importance and the “why” of a Business Emergency Preparedness Plan
  • Hazard Vulnerability Assessments
  • Business Impact Analyses
  • Mitigation Planning

San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, 251 North City Drive, Suite 128, San Marcos
Hosted in the Union Cowork Classroom View a Map

 Contact Information:San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Free to all San Marcos Chamber members

