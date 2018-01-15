Chamber Seeking Nominations For Heroes 2018

Friday, April 13, 2018 – 6:00 PM – Cal Sate San Marcos
All nominees must be current Vista Chamber of Commerce members in good standing. We are looking for companies that are successful n their industry and have made an impact in our community their community involvement, their employer benefits and practices and more.
Categories:
- Business Person of the Year
- Small Business of the Year
- Large Business of the Year
- New Business of the Year
- Non-Profit of the Year
Nomination Information:
- Name of Company/Person
- Contact Name
- Contact Phone
- Name of Nominator (if different) if different
Description: On a separate sheet of paper please describe why you think the nominee is deserving of the award. ( Should be 3-5 paragraphs in length and include examples).