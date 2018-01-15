Loading...
Chamber Seeking Nominations For Heroes 2018

Friday, April 13, 2018 – 6:00 PM –  Cal Sate San Marcos

All nominees must be current Vista Chamber of Commerce members in good standing. We are looking for companies that are successful n their industry and have made an impact in our community their community involvement, their employer benefits and practices and more.

Categories:

  • Business Person of the Year
  • Small Business of the Year
  • Large Business of the Year
  • New Business of the Year
  • Non-Profit of the Year

Nomination Information: 

  • Name of Company/Person
  •  Contact Name
  • Contact Phone
  • Email
  • Name of Nominator (if different) if different

Description: On a separate sheet of paper please describe why you think the nominee is deserving of the award. ( Should be 3-5 paragraphs in length and include examples).

 

