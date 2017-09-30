Chamber Music Concert by Sharon Watson and Friends

On Sunday, October 8th at 4 pm held at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, California .

Join us in the Sanctuary of San Dieguito United Methodist Church for the opening concert of the SDUMC Community Concert Series. Sharon Watson will present a program of chamber music for Harp, Organ, Oboe, Piano, and Strings, featuring guests Peter Clarke, Max Fenstermacher, Anna Juliar, Julie Bassett Morton, Michael Munson, Carolyn Secrist, and Nancy Swanberg. The concert is free and open to the public.

SDUMC’s resident organist, Sharon Watson is a prolific performer, educator, and composer. Equally accomplished as a pianist and harpist, Sharon maintains a busy schedule performing for private and public events each year. Sharon has performed with numerous symphonies, including: Northwest Indiana, South Bend, The Mid-West Pops, South Florida and West Palm Beach, and The Palm Beach Opera Company. She has done pit work for hundreds of theatrical performances, including productions at The Star Theatre (Merrillville, IN), The Sunrise Theatre (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), The Riverside Theater (Vero Beach, FL), and The Burt Reynolds Theater (Jupiter, FL). She has served as Music Director for The Miss Illinois Pageant (Miss America), The Indianapolis Players, The Rosarian Theater (FL) and The North Palm Spotlight Players (FL).

Over the years, Sharon has taught at Thronton Community College, Palm Beach Atlantic College, and Palm Beach Junior College. Sharon continues to teach students on harp, piano, and organ. She is an active member of numerous professional music associations. As a composer and arranger, Sharon Watson has written over 1000 songs for harp, violin, cello and flute…a labor of love that began some 30 years ago. Her arrangements can be heard on Judy Walter Bailey’s Christmas CD, “Gifts From My Harp”, as well as the duo harp CD “Echoes of Christmas”. For decades her arrangements have been used at the finest music schools in both teaching and concert settings.

Born and raised on a farm in Kokomo, Indiana, Sharon holds degrees from Stephens College, Indiana University, and The American Conservatory of Music. She has completed additional graduate course work at Valparaiso University and Florida State University. Sharon is the proud mother of two daughters and a son, and has seven grandkids. She loves swimming, ice skating, tennis and golf and going to see live theatre.