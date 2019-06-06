Chamber June Government Affairs Meeting

Loading...
Please join us at our June Government Affairs Committee
Why We Meet: Join us on the first Thursday of each month as we tackle issues from the local level all the way up to the federal level….and everything in between. If you like rubbing shoulders with those in the know, this is the place to be!
Date & Time: June 6, 2019 12:00pm – 1:30pm
Location: Vista Chamber Office 127 Main Street, Vista
Cost: Free, All are Welcome
Optional Lunch Provided for $7.00/person
Topics This Month:
City of Vista Fire Update Jeff Hahn Fire Chief, City of Vista
Other Topics Proposed Hilton Hotel Downtown Public Market & Town Square
Full Agenda
