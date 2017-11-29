Chamber Holiday Business Mixer

Join us on Wednesday December 6 for our Holiday Business Mixer. Our Mixer is hosted by Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas. Come mingle with new contacts, make new connections, enjoy great food, rare raffle prizes and have fun! All are welcome. Wear your Holiday Worst to join in our Hideous Holiday Sweater and Horrible Holiday Tie contests. There will be prizes! General Admission: $20.00, Chamber Members: $5.00.

Support New Haven Youth

We are supporting New Haven Youth and Family Services at our Holiday Mixer this year. Bring a gift card worth $10 or more to Walmart, iTunes, Pepper Tree, Panda Express, or other retail establishment and receive FREE entry to our Business Mixer. And (or) bring a football, basketball, soccer ball or art kit and receive 5 FREE raffle tickets.

Cinepolis 25 Main Street ~ Vista (map)