Chamber Golf Tournament

The 2017 Vista Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament is right around the corner – August 7, 2017. This year we have joined forces with Boys & Girls Club of Vista for our event.

Here are Three Different Ways you can get involved and Promote your Business!

Become a Sponsor!

A great way to get your name out is to become a sponsor of this event. We will have over 120 of the regions top business professionals playing in our tournament – who better to brand your products and services to? We have sponsorship levels from $125 up to $5,000, and everything in between.

Monday August 7, 2017, Shadowridge Golf Club 10:00 am – Registration & Warm Up Clinics

11:30 am – Shotgun Start • 5:00 pm – Cocktails & Auction • 6:00 pm – Dinner & Award

Bring some clients, bring some co-workers, have some fun! More business deals are completed on the golf course than any other venue. So spend the day on beautiful Shadowidge Golf Club Golf Course. What could be better? Early Bird Registration prices are $150/golfer, $550/foursome. Early Bird rates expire after July 6th.

Donate an Auction/Raffle Item:

Perhaps Golf is not your “cup of tea”. You can still promote your business by donating items to our Silent and/or Live Auction. We need all sorts of items – small to large (It does not have to be golf related. Anything and Everything helps). All donations are willingly accepted and your company’s name will be listed in the event program, on the auction item itself, and more. Thank you in advance!

Tournament to Benefit Boys & Girls Club of Vista

The Boys and Girls Club of Vista provides services to our youth year round. Help them continue their impact by being part of our tournament.

Diamond Sponsor