Chamber February Business Mixer

By   /  February 8, 2018  /  No Comments

Vista Chamber of Commerce

 

FEBRUARY BUSINESS MIXER – FEBRUARY 13, 2018 5:00 PM – 
Having MORE FUN than should be legally allowed!

 

GlowZone  1390 Engineer St. ~ Vista   (map)

Join us on Tuesday February 13 for our Mardi Gras Business Mixer.  Our Mixer is hosted by GlowZone. Come mingle with new contacts, make new connections, enjoy great food, rare raffle prizes and check out one of North County’s newest attractions. Honestly, we are not sure how this is even legal!  All are welcome.  Wear your festive gear (so we have some great picture to embarrass you with). General Admission: $20.00, Chamber Members: $5.00

 
Taking Care of Business for 95 Years!   Vista Chamber of Commerce  -127 Main Street – 760-726-1122 – Vista, CA 92084
  Published: 16 hours ago on February 8, 2018
