Chamber December Government Affairs Meeting Hears About Tri-City Behavioral Health Unit Issues

TR Robertson — Vista, CA …A short agenda, but a very informative Government Affairs meeting, brought 2018 to a close for the Vista Chamber of Commerce Committee. The featured presenter was Aaron Byzak, Chief External Affairs Officer for Tri-City Medical Center. Aaron laid out an overview of the hospital and the goals and projects Tri-City is anticipated to begin in the future. In a power point presentation he outlined the Mission and Vision Statements of Tri-City – “To advance health and wellness of the community we serve” and “to be recognized as a health care system of choice in our community”. Tri-City began in 1061 and currently has 388 licensed beds, 700 physicians available in 60 different specialties. On the average, about 200 beds have patients in them each day. Tri-City employs 2,100 employees to maintain and staff the facility. Aaron stated that Tri-City is the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in North County. They service primarily Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista. The Goals of Tri-City include campus redevelopment, primarily centering on improvement and correction of older buildings to deal with seismic concerns. He reminded those in attendance that even after plans are approved and designed for a new hospital, it takes on average over 7 years to complete the building of the facility. At the present time, an above ground parking structure is in the plans to ease the parking at the hospital and to open up areas where other buildings could be built.

The next part of his presentation centered on an extensive look at why the Behavioral Health Unit at Tri-City was suspended. It was an eye opening presentation and Aaron has a passion about trying to make legislative corrections to the care and treatment of individuals caught in the system. As far as the Tri-City issue, there were 18 beds and 12 reclining chairs at the Behavioral Health Unit and Crisis Stabilization Unit, respectively. On average, on any given day, only 10-12 patients were utilizing Tri-City’s behavioral health unit for patient care. These were patients often being held on 5150 – psychiatric hold to assess their problems. This year, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also known as CMS, changed the rules related to the environment of care for inpatient behavioral health facilities, specifically related to ligature risk – the danger associated with hanging. Under these new rules, facilities with drop ceilings, a common building practice of decades past, are required to remodel to have hard ceilings. In a mock survey, earlier this year, it was determined that the ceilings in Tri-City’s unit could be a hazard for suicidal patients. It was estimated that to repair the problem, it would require at least $7.95 million, which Tri-City did not have. Add to this, they were given only 60 days to fix the problem. However, construction estimates showed the project would take 94 weeks to complete. Along with all of the physical issues associated with the Behavioral Health Unit, the hospital was losing $3.6 million annually in running the facility. There is also a shortage of psychiatrists across the nation, which also impacts Tri-City. As Aaron put it, a bad trifecta existed – A Facility Issue, A Budget Issue and a Staffing Issue. The Tri-City Board voted 7-0, in an unprecedented unanimous decision to suspend the Tri-City Behavioral Health Unit.

All of this has lead Aaron, on behalf of Tri-City, to continue the investigation of how to correct, in some way, a system of dealing with patients needing behavioral health care and to develop policies that will allow the system to meet their needs. He presented 29 policy recommendations for consideration by legislators to begin to close gaps in the system. He said, “The system needs fixing to help save the hundreds of individuals falling thru the cracks”. One way he advocates is to reach out to officials at various levels of government to help correct the system. Aaron’s driving passion comes not only from his involvement with Tri-City Medical Center, but also because his family deals personally with mental health issues and his sister, who is suffering from mental illness and had been missing for over 40 days. (Update: Only 24 hours after the Government Affairs presentation, his sister was found alive).

A shortened Update series of presentations was due to the closing of legislative offices for the holiday season.

Tony Winney – from the City of Vista reported there is still a possible election upset in the Council position for District 1, held by John Aguilera, with challenger Corinna Contreras holding a narrow lead. Other items, the Mar Vista roundabout is under construction, the Council will be meeting on Dec. 11 about Measure Z – concerning implementation of allowing 11 dispensaries to be opened in Vista and a 7% tax enforced on these businesses. A meeting will be held about the gazebo on Main St. and a 300 unit construction on North Santa Fe, called Pensea will begin. Tony also gave an update on Opportunity Zones.

An update from Supervisor Horn’s Office stated the new Supervisor Jim Desmond will be going through transition for the Jan. 7 deadline.

Update from Diane L. Harkey, Board of Equalization, Fourth District – a thank you for her re-election and a handout about her offices successes in 2018.

From Assemblywoman Waldron’s Office – Tom Stinson reported she will be the New Republican Leader for the Assembly. The Assembly will begin again on January 7th.

Bret Schanzenbach, serving at Vista Chamber CEO, was thanked for all of this time and effort he has put in for the Vista Chamber and the City of Vista. He will begin as the new CEO for the Carlsbad Chamber on January 7th. Bret reminded everyone to Shop Vista for the holidays and to bring your receipts in for items purchased to the Chamber Offices to be eligible for weekly raffle ticket drawing and prizes.

The next meeting for the Government Affairs Committee will be January 3rd.

The Chamber Offices will be closed Dec. 24th until January 1st.