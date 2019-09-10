Challenging The Surface At The Civic Gallery

OCTOBER 1 – NOVEMBER 3, 2019

Vista, CA – The Vista Public Arts Commission announces the next exhibition at the Civic Gallery. “Challenging the Surface,” a solo photography exhibition by photographer Don Fike, will be on view from October 1 through November 3, 2019. “Challenging the Surface” entails pushing, pulling, rearranging and repurposing found images. By re-directing focal points and shifting perspectives, Fike creates new realities and new meanings. Even with scissor-cut edges being obvious, the veracity of photography still makes the viewer’s mind see it as real, or at least possible.

From the artist: “Challenging the Surface of photographs has been a lifelong pursuit for me. Pushing, pulling, rearranging, and repurposing found images from other sources into new compositions has taught me many things. In the process of constructing tabletops the resulting compositions end up with new energies and meaning. Images initially created for one purpose are made to serve a new purpose. By refocusing the center of attention and by creating novel relationships between elements original synergies occur…some intended, some serendipitously. My photomontages use one overall image as the context framework in which I add, manipulate, or create new elements that convert the impact and meaning of the image. Many times I will create dozens of images that lead me to one or to a series of significant images. It’s like photographic sketching. Photography today, especially digital photography, offers artists an unlimited new language with which to communicate fresh significance based on our life experiences.”

There will be a free opening reception on Tues., Oct. 1 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Civic Gallery is located on the second floor of the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., and every other Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free. For more information, visit vistapublicart.com. or call (760) 639-6151.

About the Artist… Don Fike has been involved in photography most of his life. He earned his MFA degree from Arizona State University and has taught at the International Center for Photography (NYC), Prescott College, and several community colleges. Don was responsible for the transition from chemical to digital imaging technologies at Berkeley National Laboratory. He was art director for wine.com and SFGTV (San Francisco Government Television) until he retired. He now pursues his photography and writing full time. Don was fortunate enough to be accepted by the Playa Residency Program for August-September 2014 in eastern Oregon. He exhibits his works annually through local juried shows.