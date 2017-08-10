Challenged Athletes Foundation — Second Annual Sitting Volleyball Tournament Set

San Diego Aces & Genuine Volleyball Club – Two Gold Medalists from Rio Paralympic Games to bring Norcal Teams, US Women’s National Team Coaches & SDSU Aztec Adaptive Sp0rts Program to participate …community event connects the volleyball and adaptive sports community

VISTA, CA — August 9, 2017 — For the second year, the annual Sit Volleyball Tournament, sponsored by Challenged Athletes Foundation, San Diego Aces and the Genuine Volleyball Club, will bring a fun, fast and exciting play to the Genuine Volleyball Club on Saturday, August 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1223 Avenida Chelsea in Vista. Up to eight teams are set to play, including Northern California teams featuring two Gold Medalists from the 2016 Rio Paralympic games — Katie Holloway and Bethany Zummo, as well as teams from USA Volleyball’s A2 Development program, and the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s VB program team featuring CAF’s Senior Program Manager Travis Ricks, also a member of the USA Sitting VB Men’s Volleyball Team. This is tournament’s second year which seeks to increase the visibility of sitting volleyball as a fun, fast paced version of the game that is a Paralympic sport and enjoyed by athletes of all abilities. It is a community-oriented event that connects the volleyball and adaptive sports community.

WHEN: Saturday, August, 12 — 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Genuine Volleyball Club, 1223 Avenida Chelsea, Vista, Calif. 92081

This is an all abilities tournament and many players will be challenged athletes. Here are some brief highlights:

USA Volleyball’s A2 Development Program will bring 18-20 players for a camp Friday – Sunday and will form 3 teams that will play in the tournament on Saturday .

Women’s National Team Head Coach and USA Sitting Volleyball Program Director Bill Hamiter will be present at the tournament as will Sitting Programs Manager and A2 Head Coach Elliot Blake.

Women’s National Team Assistant Coach Jon Aharoni is forming a team and will be competing

CAF’s Sitting VB Program team will compete and features Travis Ricks – CAF Sr. Programs Manager and member of the USA Sitting VB Men’s National Team.

SDSU’s Aztec Adaptive Sports program will field a team and features 2016 Rio Paralympian in Track & Field – Ahkeel Whitehead

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $80 million has been raised and over 15,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts reach another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyle. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

