FREE Chair Yoga Dance Recital at the Vista Library on October 19, 2019 from 1-3. Open to the public.

Chair Yoga Dance Recital performed by Vista Seniors!

Music from All Eras and Genres –Spiritual, Island, Jazz, Country Western, Rock ‘n Rol, lPop… And lots more….

Join us for one hour full of moving, swaying, laughing, singing and jiving. Get your Groove on and have fun with us! Watch and/or Dance!

700 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084 Vista Library

Join Us and Bring a Friend!