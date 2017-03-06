Chabad of Oceanside/Vista Upcoming Events

Purim Carnival and Fun for all Ages on Sunday, March 12 at 4:30 pm. $15 Adults/ $5 Kids

The whole community is invited to an Israel themed festive day filled with activities, games and a Purim feast.

Megilla reading • Gourmet Israeli cuisine • Crafts, games and entertainment for children of all ages

Israeli music • Costume parade and contest • Photo booth at the Western Wall

Chabad of Oceanside/Vista – 1930 Sunset Drive – Vista, CA 92081 – (760) 806-7765

Pot Pourri Workshop on Sunday March 26th at 5:00pm



This event is FREE and open to all women in the community.

Local artist Arlene Fliegler will be joining us for a live demonstration and creation of pot pourri crafts. Bring home a beautiful and natural scented home decoration. Childcare available upon request, advanced registration required. contact jessica@jewishoceanside.com to reserve your space

Community Passover Seder Monday . April 10 @ 6:45pm Covert $55 Adults / $30 Children under 10 (under age 3 free)

The Seder will be held at the Chabad of Oceanside/Vista- 1930 Sunset Drive – Vista, CA 92081

4-course Passover cuisine • Celebrate your Freedom • Hand-Made Shmura Matzah

No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.