Chabad of Oceanside/Vista Upcoming Events

Purim Carnival and Fun for all Ages on Sunday, March 12 at 4:30 pm.  $15 Adults/ $5 Kids

The whole community is invited to an Israel themed festive day filled with activities, games and a Purim feast.
Megilla reading • Gourmet Israeli cuisine • Crafts, games and entertainment for children of all ages
Israeli music • Costume parade and contest • Photo booth at the Western Wall
$15 Adults/ $5 Kids
Chabad of Oceanside/Vista – 1930 Sunset Drive – Vista, CA 92081 –(760) 806-7765
Pot Pourri Workshop on Sunday March 26th at 5:00pm
Local artist Arlene Fliegler will be joining us for a live demonstration and creation of pot pourri crafts. Bring home a beautiful and natural scented home decoration.
This event is FREE and open to all women in the community.
Childcare available upon request, advanced registration required. contact jessica@jewishoceanside.com to reserve your space
Chabad of Oceanside/Vista – 1930 Sunset Drive – Vista, CA 92081 –(760) 806-7765
Community Passover Seder   Monday. April 10 @ 6:45pm  Covert  $55 Adults / $30 Children under 10 (under age 3 free)
The Seder will be held at the  Chabad of Oceanside/Vista- 1930 Sunset Drive – Vista, CA 92081
4-course Passover cuisine • Celebrate your Freedom • Hand-Made Shmura Matzah
No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.
To RSVP Please please call 760 806 7765  or E-mail: info@JewishOceanside.com
Chabad of Oceanside/Vista – 1930 Sunset Drive – Vista, CA 92081 – (760) 806-7765
