CERT Educates Residents For Disasters Register Now!

By   /  January 22, 2018  /  No Comments

The City of Vista Fire Department encourages residents to train and prepare themselves for emergency situations by enrolling in a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program. Following a major disaster, first responders who provide fire and medical services will have to prioritize the use of their response resources. Individual preparedness, as well as the ability to safely and effectively assist others, allows members of the community to care for themselves until additional help arrives.

The CERT program educates people about disaster preparedness and trains the participants in basic disaster or emergency response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, and disaster medical operations. Using their training, CERT members can tend to themselves, their families and their neighborhoods in the event of a disaster.

The eight week spring session begins on Thursday, March 29 and participants meet on consecutive Thursday nights with the final date on Saturday May 19, 2018.

Registration Information

  • Register online at VistaCert.org
  • or e-mail Ned Vander Pol at nvanderpol@cityofvista.com.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began promoting the nationwide use of  Community Emergency Response Teams in 1994 as a means to connect the professional response community with the people they serve.  Additional information can be found on the FEMA website.

Ned Vander Pol, Vista Fire Deputy Chief
E: nvanderpol@cityvista.com
P: 760.643.2801

