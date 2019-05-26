CENTURIAN CELEBRATES 106 YEARS

Ethel Arrowsmith 106th Birrthday!

Photo by Carol Schiller Brady Ames

Eleanor Hutchins & Pat Murphy

Ethel R. Arrowsmith was born on May 23rd, 1918. At the age of 5 she said she remembered Woodrow Wilson was president of the United States and women were not yet able to vote. “Who could have imagined that in my lifetime a woman would be a Presidential nominee for a major political party?” she said. “My family lived on a farm in Illinois, times were lean, but hunger stemmed not from lack of food, but from a burning desire for an education.” Accordingly, Arrowsmith graduated in 1931 at the top of her class. She was married in 1934 and had a son Lanny in 1967 and daughter Jane in 1941. We were also told that at age 62, Ethel earned an AA degree from Glendale Community College. She also wrote a book that is titled, “Spring Song – The Promise of Hope.”

“In my local church there was an organization of women (United Methodist Women) that worked for education, justice, and equality for women, so I joined.” “I marched at many rallies in Springfield, for the Equal Rights Amendment that was in favor of granting equal rights to women.” Even while campaigning for equal rights she was a force to reckon with.

Ethel was President of the Women’s League of Voters, a local Pastor in the United Methodist Church and she worked at Cokesbury Publishing Company. As Secretary to the Dean of the University of the Seven Seas she traveled to 17 countries. On her travels she commemorated her 50th birthday, by exchanging ideas with people from all cultures. She also belonged to the Business & Professional Women’s organization. It’s said that whenever there was a venue, she would look for the microphone and if one wasn’t in reach, she would find one!

This age resistant woman has been a member of the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista for 25 years. She joined the club around the time that women were allow to join service organizations along with men. Arrowsmith says she has always been a story teller and loves to relate stories about her long life. According to her, “women should never give up their rights.” She adamantly states that she is not ready to die yet because she loves life.

At her 105th birthday our reporter, Nandine Kaina, interviewed this remarkable woman. Here are a few of Arrowsmith’s comments at that time; “You may not believe this, but when I was young, I was very shy. But, I was very determined.” “I know this was a goal not common for women in the 1920’s. However, I wanted to understand the world, a world that was filled with prejudice and inequality.”

This year was Arrowsmith’s 106th birthday and it was held at the Arcadia where she now resides. Long-time friend and fellow Kiwanis member, Carol Shiller Brady Ames, attended the party and took the picture of her with the flowers. Ames told us that there were twelve people that attended. These included Arrowsmith’s children, Lanny and Nancy, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter. Our Editor/Owner was also there. Several other residents from the Arcadia stopped by to bestow wishes on the birthday girl. In addition to the flowers, Arrowsmith received presents and a birthday cake. Atop the cake were three candles that numerically told her age. Ames told us that “With one large breath Arrowsmith blew out the three (106) candles.

Happy 106th Birthday Ethyl Arrowsmith!