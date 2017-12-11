Center for Sustainable Energy President Named

Environmental entrepreneur Larry Goldenhersh will succeed retiring Real Adm. Len Hering as president of the nonprofit Center for Sustainable Energy, which runs electric car rebate programs in four states.

Goldenhersh comes to the San Diego-based CSE with 35 years of experience in the sustainability and environmental sectors in both for- and non-profit roles.

“CSE brings the entrepreneurial spirit necessary to tackle the tough energy problems we face and I am delighted to be on board,” said Goldenhersh.

In 1999, Goldenhersh founded Enviance, an environmental technology company, and served as its president and CEO until the company’s sale in 2015. Under his leadership, Enviance pioneered the use of the Internet to provide environmental management software to industry and government.

During Hering’s five-year leadership, the CSE tripled in staff and opened new offices in Los Angeles, Boston and Berkeley.

“I am extremely proud of CSE, its team and the positive change CSE creates for those we serve every day,” said Hering.

Founded in 1996, the CSE is dedicated to developing a clean energy future that addresses climate change, increases energy independence and generates lasting economic and environmental benefits. It manages electric-vehicle rebates for California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.