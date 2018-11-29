Center Stage: Performances for Youth Show Explores Dance! 

Escondido, CA – November 2018– The Education department at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido hosts another Center Stage: Performances for Youth show with Beats Without Borders on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 9:30 am in our Center Theater.

The show focuses on the California Rhythm Project who will lead students on a journey around the world, exploring the universal language of rhythm and dance. Highlighting cultural transmission, the interactive global trek includes rhythmic traditions of Spain, Cuba, the Philippines, Africa and the USA.

Students will have the opportunity to learn and practice traditional rhythms.

Introduce your students to a live theater performance through the Center’s curriculum-enhancing performing arts series called Center Stage.

Generously funded by the California Arts Council, this performance series spans a variety of curriculum subjects including history, science, literature, music, dance, and world culture.

Each performance is accompanied by a study guide and genre-specific activities that connect to both Common Core English Language Arts Standards and California State Curriculum Standards.

Contact the Box Office at (800) 988-4253 to reserve your seats today! All tickets are $5 each unless otherwise indicated.

Get more information at http://artcenter.org/event/beats-without-borders/

