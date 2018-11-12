Center Stage: Performances for Youth Show 2018-19 Season

Brings Culture, Dance, and Musical-Comedy to the Center! Six Educational Shows Are Coming this Season!

Escondido, CA – November 1, 2018 – Introduce your students to a live theater performance through the Center’s

curriculum-enhancing performing arts series, Center Stage.

Generously funded by the California Arts Council, this performance series spans a variety of curriculum subjects

including history, science, literature, music, dance, and world culture.

Each performance is accompanied by a study guide and genre-specific activities that connect to both Common Core English Language Arts Standards and California State Curriculum Standards.

Please see the comprehensive performance schedule below for the Center Stage 2018/2019 season

Lorena Santana // “One Kernel of Corn/ Un Grano de Maíz”

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 – 9:30 am performance and 11:30 am performance – Center Theater | Recommended Grades 2-4 Curriculum Connection: Math

Citlali, a young village girl, outwits a greedy mayor using math and problem solving skills. Ultimately, these skills help her community and teach the greedy mayor an important lesson. A mathematical folktale, readapted, and set in a vibrant Mexican village.

California Rhythm Project // “Beats without Borders”

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 – 9:30 am performance and 11:30 am performance

Center Theater | Recommended Grades K-12 Curriculum Connection: Humanities/ World Culture

California Rhythm Project will lead students on a journey around the world, exploring the universal language of rhythm and dance. Highlighting cultural transmission, the interactive global trek includes rhythmic traditions of Spain, Cuba, the Philippines, Africa and the USA. Students will have the opportunity to learn and practice traditional rhythms.

Jacque Nuñez // “Journeys to the Past”

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 – 9:30 am performance and 11:30 am performance

Center Theater | Recommended Grades K-6 Curriculum Connection: Social Studies

Journeys to the Past takes students on a journey into the lifestyle of the Acjachemen Nation, which flourished in Southern California hundreds of years before Father Serra. Learn about the past and present culture of California Indians through stories, songs, dances, indigenous tools, instruments, games and clothing. Students leave with a wonderful understanding of “environmentalism”.

Mojalet Dance Collective // “Dancing through the Pages”

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 – 9:30 am performance and 11:30 am performance

Center Theater | Recommended Grades K-12 Curriculum Connection: Literature

Dancing Through the Pages uses literature and language as an inspiration for dance. Inspired by concepts from School House Rock, stories, poems, picture books and novels, this program showcases creative movement designed to educate and entertain.

Razzle Bam Boom // “H2O, Where Did You Go?”

Tuesday, March 5, 2019 – 9:30 am performance and 11:30 am performance

Center Theater | Recommended Grades K-6 Curriculum Connection: Science

Musical-comedy duo Mark Beckwith and Obediah Thomas expertly use humor, song, and theater in programs designed to make learning fun! This curriculum-based assembly teaches students about the difference between salt water and fresh water; how water makes its way to our homes; how we each can save water; the water cycle, and why water is vital for living things.

The Ocean Adventure // “The Island of the Blue Dolphins Expedition”

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 – 9:30 am performance and 11:30 am performance

Center Theater | Recommended Grades K-8 Curriculum Connection: Science

Tour the island underwater and meet the marine inhabitants by visiting the island from the book, The Island of the Blue Dolphins. Learn why the giant kelp forests around this island are an important natural resource. Play with seals and sea lions and get nose-to-nose with sharks!*

*No live animals are used in this show. Ocean’s Adventure school assemblies take students on a virtual expedition by way of hi-def image presentation and through the use of unique props and SCUBA equipment.

Contact the Box Office at (800) 988-4253 to reserve your seats today! All tickets are $5 each unless otherwise indicated.

Get more information at http://artcenter.org/education/performances-for-youth/

