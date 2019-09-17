Center is Bringing “Waila Music” to Escondido for the First Time!

Southern Scratch Performs on September 27th

Escondido, Ca. – September, 2019 — Join us at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido for our new summer series: Hidden City Sounds which fills the Lyric Court with music every Friday from June 7th to October 4th!

On Friday, September 27th, chicken scratch band, Southern Scratch performs at the Center starting at 7pm.

Southern Scratch is only the best known of innumerable chicken scratch bands that are now flooding dance halls in the Southwest.

Headed by Ron Joaquin, son of legendary waila musician Angelo Joaquin, this Native American-Southwestern crossover is exclusively instrumental and is performed to be danced to.

For more than 50 years the Joaquin name has been synonymous with the very best of waila – the popular dance music of the Tohono O’odham (“Desert People”) of the Sonoran desert.

Waila dances start at sunset and last until dawn as the People dance to polkas, cumbias, mazurkas, boleros, shottisches and other couple dances performed on saxophone, guitar, bass, bajo sexto, percussion and drums as well as the occasional vocals.

While we won’t be going until dawn, we will be dancing the night away with Southern Scratch.

Get more information about their performance here: http://artcenter.org/event/hidden-city-sounds-southern-scratch/

Enjoy a different genre of live music each week along with DJ’s, food trucks, inflatables, and a cash bar.

Hidden City Sounds music series is generously sponsored by Frontwave Credit Union and White Board Risk and Insurance Solutions.

Learn more about the Hidden City Sound music series here: http://artcenter.org/events/category/hidden-city-sounds-2/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.