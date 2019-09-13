Center Celebrates 25 Years of Volunteers

Volunteer Appreciation Dinner Honors Center Volunteers

Escondido, CA. – September, 2019 — Volunteers of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, were recognized and honored by the staff of the Center for their dedicated service and time during an Appreciation Dinner that was held this past month in the Lyric Court.

“The California Center for the Arts, Escondido, this year celebrates 25 years of promoting the arts throughout Escondido and sharing it with all of its surrounding communities. However, the Center does not stand alone and cannot celebrate its accomplishments without first celebrating and honoring all the volunteers who worked selflessly to put us on the map,” said Carlos Crespo, Front of House Manager of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Crespo added, “Today we would like to recognize all of our Volunteers for the 2018-2019 Season for all they have done in supporting the Center and bringing the Arts to the community of Escondido, and all who visit here. With an increase of over a thousand hours from last season, we ended the 2018-2019 Season with over 7,500 hours of unwavering volunteer support.”

As always our volunteer teams support the Center in our Museum, Education Programs, Community Events, Marketing/Administrative Offices and Theaters.

The Center offers exciting volunteer opportunities all year round that brings people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts. Get more information here: http://artcenter.org/support/volunteer/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.