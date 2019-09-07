Celia Juarez Obituary

Celia Juarez

1940-2019

Celia Juarez joined her husband in Heavenly eternity on July 31, 2019, having passed away in Temecula, California at the age of 79.

She was born Celia Saragosa on March 4, 1940 to Raymundo & Elinor Saragosa in Costa Mesa, CA. She was the third in a family of six daughters. She was proud to say that she was her Father’s son, working in the fields of the land that he farmed. She grew up in Costa Mesa & graduated from Newport Harbor High School in 1958. She attended Orange Coast College and began working for electronics companies on the assembly lines.

She married the love of her life, Manuel Juarez on August 9, 1967 and had one daughter, Denise three years later. They moved to Vista, CA in 1972 where they made their home until 1996 when the family relocated to Temecula, CA.

Together, Celia & Manuel built Manuel’s construction business and earned a proud reputation for honest and skillful work. When not building for others, Celia supported Manuel through many home renovation projects, even through the construction of one of their personal homes from the ground up.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Denise, her son-in-law Greg and her only granddaughter, Delaney. She is also survived by sisters Margaret, Hope, Carmela (husband Ray), Victoria, and Ellen (husband Lenn).

There will be a graveside service for her on Friday, September 13th at 10am.

San Luis Rey Mission Cemetery Oceanside, CA.