Celebratory Fun For All At Vista’s Solatube Block Party!

Suze Diaz … Thursday afternoon was filled with good times and celebratory vibes as Solatube International, Inc. hosted their Summer Block Party at their headquarters and manufacturing facility at 2210 Oak Ridge Way in Vista. Operating in Southern California since 1992, Solatube’s history began in the 1980s when an Australian inventor patented a tubular daylighting device (TDD) that transformed the daylighting industry. As a visionary leader in innovation and a consistent creator of new performance-enhancing products, Solatube maintains their expert status as the solution provider for natural daylight and ventilation for many businesses and homes. Their operating system uses solar energy that is excellent at reducing dependence on electricity, minimizes environmental impact and is exceptionally low cost to utilize. Solatube has branched out around the world with millions enjoying the benefits of their premiere products installed in homes, at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities.

Photos By Suze Diaz

The public was welcomed with open arms as Solatube opened their worldwide showcase building for tours given by on-site employees into their offices to observe their leading products in operation first-hand; and a personal behind-the-scenes look at some of their state-of-the-art manufacturing stations in lamination, flashing presses and powder coating with a peek at their robotic injection molding machine including skilled specialists at their assembly lines. As attendees checked in at the front lobby, each person received a complimentary raffle ticket to win spectacular prizes from Solatube and vendors on site; a schedule of events with a site map and name badge. Local business owners and government leaders were present to participate in the joyous festivities. With the block party starting off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, a welcoming speech by Solatube President Robert E. Westfall, Jr., local vendors were on hand to offer complimentary food (generously provided by Flippin Pizza and La Taqueria Jalisco Catering), beverages (courtesy of BattleMage Brewing, 2 Planks Vineyard, and The Steeping Giant), games, caricature drawings by CaricatureSanDiego.com and entertainment (courtesy of We Kinda Music on steel drums, Alex Marquez on acoustic rock guitar and the rock/metal collaborative The Chrome Domes). Additional raffle prizes were available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds proudly donated to Vista Community Clinic to assist their programs and services promoting health and wellness choices within the community. VCC Community Health Specialist Stephanie Ortiz was thrilled to spend her 2nd year as Clinic representative in partnership with Solatube, reflecting on the big heart that both companies have for Vista and North County in general.

Here’s a quick look at some of the vendors that participated at this enjoyable event!

La Taqueria Jalisco Catering offered block party attendees a delicious two street taco plate (with your choice filling of either chicken, beef or pork) with rice and beans. Visit www.lataqueriajalilsco.com!

The Steeping Giant gave samples of amazing tasting “micro-roasted artisan cold brew” using locally sourced roasted beans brewed with the convenience of a keg for on-tap fun for your office and home. The owners of beloved San Marcos restaurant Mama Kat’s is in partnership! You can schedule a free tasting at https://www.thesteepinggiant.com/.

Fleet Science Center’s (aka Rueben H. Fleet Science Center) Director of Institutional Engagement Julie Schardin and Director of Donor Relations Michelle Powers were on hand to chat with attendees about their wonderful calendar chock full of incredible events for the summer! Some of the fun includes the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing on July 20th, Family Friday Nights at the Center, two panels at the upcoming Comic-Con, and IMAX Original film “Superpower Dogs”. Visit fleetscience.org for more details!

A supporter for many of Vista’s business events, Dr. Bronner’s booth was set up beautifully complete with bonus sample boxes of their socially and environmentally responsible products for attendees to enjoy. Check out their All-One line of quality merchandise at https://www.drbronner.com/

Savor Jerky redefines snacking with their unbelievably tender gourmet jerky in six flavors of beef brisket jerky and four flavors of turkey jerky. Drop in at https://savorjerky.com/ to learn more about this delicious “go-to” snack!

PEAK is committed to inspire students to create a more sustainable world with hands-on learning to help motivate in pursuing green careers by starting with something fun and small as solar-operated toy samples to give an up-close experience in the science, technology, engineering, and math (S.T.E.M) field. Visit https://peakstudents.org/ to learn how you can build a life-long ethic of environmental stewardship!

Clifford the Dog assisted the Vista Fire Department in spreading the word about reducing wildfire risks in the home and passing out “Living With Wildfire” homeowner guides and foldout posters from Firewise USA. Training for Local Emergency Preparedness with CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) is available for neighborhoods, businesses, and other organization/community groups. For more information, call 760-643-2801 or visit www.citizencorps.gov/cert/.

Pride of Vista Lions represented by the ladies of Miss Teen Pride of Vista and Miss Pride of Vista courts. Miss Teen Pride of Vista Queen Alexyss Hamilton and Miss Teen Pride of Vista Princess Abigail Daliot alongside Miss Pride of Vista Queen Luck Taase and Miss Pride of Vista Princess Allyce Calloway were present to greet attendees and share information about their community-focused scholarship program. Follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MissPrideofVista/ or Instagram @prideofvistapageants

Dr Wayne Scheller’s Pain Free Laser Center is a unique solution to the next generation of pain relief and healing using drug free and surgery free medical laser therapy. Using infrared laser using Thor Laser products, the therapy is effective at treating a multitude of pain from head to toe. Call 760-405-4787 or visit http://docwayne.com/

The ladies of Premier Dental Arts at 2311 South Melrose Drive were on-hand to welcome prospective new patients by offering great new patient specials and give free dental supplies to promote healthy teeth and gums for life! Their state-of-the-art equipment with a caring and helpful office staff is ready to help guide you to the best dentistry solutions. Visit premierdental-arts.com or call 760-599-1100 to make your appointment.

A beautiful display was on site to show System Paver’s workmanship as a glimpse on how they can transform your patio or driveway into a work of art. Chip Schumann can help you enhance the beauty and value of your home by creating a home and outdoor living experience truly designed just for you. Visit https://systempavers.com/ or call Chip at 866-797-7289.

District Director Eric Audette-Shotwell of Boy Scouts on America of San Diego-Imperial Council and two of her district scouts showed their support for our fellow firefighters through their Eagle Project fundraiser. Braden Digert of Troop 709 in Vista is raising funds to make a hydroponic garden for Carlsbad Fire Station #6. This garden allows the growing of fresh herbs and vegetables to help offset the overall cost of these goods normally purchased at the store by the firefighters. The goal amount needed is $635.80 and a donation bucket was on hand for donations given by attendees. If you would like to help Braden be successful on this project, please call 760-691-0100 or email at Braden.Digert@icloud.com. Please visit http://www.sdicbsa.org/ for more information on Boy Scouts of America.

Don’t miss the fun next year! For more information on Solatube International, Inc.’s innovative daylight and ventilation products, visit https://www.solatube.com/ or call at 1-888-SOLATUBE. Follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pg/SolatubeInternational/about/?ref=page_internal for up-to-date tips!