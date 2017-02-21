Celebration of LIfe – JD Burditt – March 4, 2017 1 pm Memorial Services

First faced with colon cancer at 58, JD was a warrior leading a vigorous fight through surgery and surviving two more cancers during the next 28 years. In 2013, a new cancer was diagnosed and on February 14, 2017, JD Burditt at 89, spirited and sharp-witted to the end, passed peacefully in his sleep to join his parents, Milton and Alice Burditt, and 12 of his 15 siblings. A long-term Valley Center resident for 31 years, JD embodied the “let’s build the barn together” spirit, the first to give a helping hand. On any given day, one could find JD, a welcome fixture, at Joe’s Country Feed helping Gabe deliver hay and grain or at Abe and Sam’s Country Junction Deli, brewing the 6am coffee. JD was one of the first volunteers for the Valley Center Sheriff’s Substation. A champion bowler, JD was born in the town of Seminole, Oklahoma in 1927, the year of the Model A and “My Blue Heaven”. Later, his family moved to a farm in Vian OK. He and some of his siblings boarded at the nearby Dwight Indian Mission school, sponsored by the Presbyterian Board of Missionaries for Cherokee children. After JD graduated from Vian High School, the family moved to Las Vegas where his oil-rigger father worked the oil fields. In his large Walton-sized family it wasn’t until JD was 18 years old that he received his first gift, a watch. These down-to-earth roots made JD into the man he would become: diligent, hard-working with strong beliefs and a stronger integrity. After graduation, JD enlisted in the Navy, with boot camp in San Diego CA. Then the young new sailor served in Aiawa Hawaii, Corona, CA, Corpus Christi, TX, Philadelphia, Penn, and New Orleans, LA. While on leave in Oklahoma, JD met single mom, Shirley Knies, and became “daddy” to 4 year old Kathleen. In 1951, the young family moved twice to Camp LeJeune, NC, then on to Great Lakes Naval Base, where to his joy, his daughter Karen “Tadpole” Burditt, was born in 1956. Two years later, the family of four drove the country roads of 1958 from Great Lakes to Vista CA where they purchased their home on Anza Drive. In 1959, JD spent a year stationed on Midway Island before returning home to Camp Pendleton, where he earned his Chief Petty Officer’s ranking in 1963, and became department head of Xray at the Naval Hospital near Oceanside CA. JD retired in 1966 after 20 years of honorable service, and immediately signed up for 10 more years in the Fleet Reserves. JD once again shipped out to serve his country during the Vietnam War, as he tended to heavy casualties aboard the hospital ship USS Repose, floating in the China Seas. In 1969 Vista CA, work-focused JD met Phyllis Baird, a beautiful soft-spoken nurse. He was smitten. Athletic and trim, Phyllis loved to ride horses. In 1979, JD was able to lasso her into an enduring marriage of 38 years. Together, they traveled, camped and visited family/friends from Oregon to Florida. After 30 years of Naval service, JD retired in 1976. He then worked another 20 years in Xray at Escondido’s Palomar Hospital. For over 50 years, JD was a dues-paying member of the Chicago Masonic Lodge. as well as a member of the Vista Elks Lodge. JD is survived by his wife, Phyllis Baird Burditt (Valley Center CA), his daughter, Karen Taylor (Vista CA) , his stepdaughter Kathleen Morgan (San Diego CA), his stepsons, Jim Bruso, Jr. (WA), Bob Bruso (MO), Scott Bruso (Valley Center CA) and Alan Bruso (WA), his sisters, Connie Raymond (TX), Colene Mason (AZ), Modene Floyd (OK) and 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Ridgeview Church in Valley Center in JD’s name.

Memorial Services – Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 1pm – Ridgeview Church, 28094 N. Lake Wohlford Rd., Valley Center, CA 92082