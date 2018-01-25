Celebration Of Black History Month/History Of Black Music

The Oceanside Public Library and North County African American Women’s Association invite the public to a special free performance entitled “History of Black Music: From Negro Spirituals to Porgy and Bess,” on Saturday, February 3, at 7:00 p.m., at the Sunshine Brooks Theatre, 217 North Coast Highway in downtown Oceanside. A unique and unforgettable journey through history, the program features award-winning soprano Yolanda Mitchell West and baritone Michael Paul Smith, one of Southern California’s premier soloists, who has performed with opera companies and symphonies around the world. Vocals will be accompanied by piano, and by a lecture on the subject. The evening opens with a spoken word performance by accomplished poet Eileen Carole.

This event kicks off Black History Month, inspiring the community to seek a greater understanding of past times, and helping connect the dots to reveal a clearer picture of African American cultural and musical history. Visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or through Eventbrite at historyofblackmusic.eventbrite.com to reserve a seat. This free program is made possible through the support of The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library in partnership with the North County African American Women’s Association.