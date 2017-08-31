Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies For Vista’s New Skateparks September 16

Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies on Saturday, September 16, 2017

The City of Vista is holding an official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the city’s two new skate parks on N. Santa Fe Avenue on Saturday, September 16. The skate parks were designed and built by Grindline Skateparks. The Bowl skate park is approximately 10,500 square feet and the Streetscape skate park is 12,000 square feet. Both sites are open to “all wheels,” accommodating all skill levels.

10:30 am @ Street Site at 510 N. Santa Fe Avenue (corner of Connecticut and N. Santa Fe Avenues)

Noon @ Bowl Site at 400 N. Santa Fe Avenue (corner of Orange and N. Santa Fe Avenues)