Celebrating Memorial Day – May 27

Sunday, May 27 at 7:00 pm, the Sanctuary Choir of St. Thomas More celebrates Memorial Day with sublime choral music and powerful spoken meditations in memory of our nation’s honored dead. The centerpiece is Maurice Duruflé’s stunning Requiem, completed in 1947 and dedicated to the memory of the composer’s father. Bring a friend and join us at St. Thomas More Catholic Church – 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside, 92056.