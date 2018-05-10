Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Celebrating Memorial Day – May 27

Celebrating Memorial Day – May 27

By   /  May 10, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Sunday, May 27 at 7:00 pm, the Sanctuary Choir of St. Thomas More celebrates Memorial Day with sublime choral music and powerful spoken meditations in memory of our nation’s honored dead. The centerpiece is Maurice Duruflé’s stunning Requiem, completed in 1947 and dedicated to the memory of the composer’s father. Bring a friend and join us at St. Thomas More Catholic Church – 1450 South Melrose Drive, Oceanside, 92056.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 3 hours ago on May 10, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 1, 2018 @ 11:04 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Vista Relay for Life To Hold Old Time Ice Cream Social

Read More →