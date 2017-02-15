Celebrating The Humble Honey Bees And Family Fun on Bikes

On Saturday, February 25, 2017 1:00PM to February 25, 2017 3:00 PM. Hosted by Claire Winnick, Owner and Beekeeper of RFB Family Farms and Apiaries Bees enable the production many crops in North America, playing a vital role in keeping fruits, nuts, and vegetables in our diet. However, Honey Bees are disappearing at an alarming rate, due in part to a phenomenon referred to as Colony Collapse Disorder. In this session, you will learn about the Honey Bee lifecycle, the beekeeper’s role, how hive products are produced, and what can be done to help support local bee populations. . Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org. Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275

Family Fun on Bikes

February 25, 2017 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Family Ride with San Diego Mountain Biking Association. Learn from this biking association some skill training and then head out for an easy ride with points of interest like the Battle of Mull Hill and our Coast to Crest Trail. Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org. Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275