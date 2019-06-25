Celebrating 25 Years of Splashtacular Summers!

Vista, CA —

Wave Waterpark Marks 35th Anniversary June 30 with ticket Discount and More

Admission rolled back to 1994 just $6.75 on June 30th.

CITY COUNCIL HONORS ANNIVERSARY AT 12:30 PM

Link to YouTube Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yx3wJMyTQDM



VISTA, CA (June, 2019) – To commemorate its 25th anniversary on June 30, the City of Vista’s Wave Waterpark will rollback its admission fee for that day to what it was in 1994: just $6.75 per person. This special discount will be available in person only at the Wave’s ticket booth on June 30. Park hours that day are Noon to 5:30 p.m. The City Council will hold a proclamation ceremony at the park at 12:30 p.m. Throughout the day, there will be special giveaways and other surprises.

The Wave Waterpark is open daily through August 11, and weekends only August 17 – September 29 with the exception of special events listed on its website. Admission is $20.95 for visitors 42” and taller, $16.95 for under 42”, seniors age 60 and over are $13.95, Happy Hour for all heights and ages is available the last two hours the park is open for $9.95, ages two and under are free, military with I.D. is $13.95. Season passes are available for $74 per person, or $69 per person for a family of four.

For more information, visit thewavewaterpark.com, or call (760) 940-9283.

ABOUT THE WAVE WATERPARK…The Wave Waterpark, which opened in 1994, is the City of Vista’s popular summertime attraction, featuring a slide tower, flow rider, rip tide slide, floating river, competition pool, and spray park. The Wave also offers camps, swim lessons, junior lifeguard program, scout programs, CPR and water polo classes, and group and birthday programs. During non-summer months, the Wave is open for lap swimming and rentals. The Wave is recognized for its extensive safety training programs and safety records and is a Five Star recognized facility by Star Guard Elite, an industry organization providing comprehensive lifeguard training programs for the waterpark industry.

The Wave Waterpark – 101 Wave Drive, Vista- wavewaterpark.com

(760) 940-9283