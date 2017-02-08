|
|
Celebrate Valentine’s Day this Saturday at ClubM.
|
Have you made your plans for the most romantic holiday of the year?
Mandy Harvey in Concert – Saturday, February 11 – 6 pm – ClubM
Opens 6:30 pm – Dinner 8 pm
Mandy Harvey and her band perform
Mandy Harvey is one of jazz’s freshest voices touring the country.
In 2009, Mandy’s first album, Smile was released, to widespread praise. Since then, she has released two more critically acclaimed albums: After You’ve Goneand All of Me. Though her hearing loss is profound, her timing, pitch, and passion are perfect. That’s why the media, including NBC Nightly News, have taken notice. The Los Angeles Times raved, “From the first note, Mandy Harvey tames her audience into stunned appreciation as she glides pitch-perfect from breathy jazz standard to growling blues…. At show’s end the audience is on its feet.”
ClubM is the Moonlight Amphitheatre’s intimate, indoor concert venue.
Tickets are $80 and include dinner and the concert.
|
or call us to reserve a table at 760.724.2110
weekdays from Noon to 5 pm.
ClubM at the Moonlight Amphitheatre 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista (located within Brengle Terrace Park)