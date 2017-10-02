CCAE’S POPULAR MUSIC SERIES ‘FIRST WEDNESDAYS’ RETURNS WITH LOCAL JAZZ SONGSTRESS MISS ERIKA DAVIES

ESCONDIDO – Monday, October 02, 2017 — Erika Davies and the Men brings her throwback jazz/country combination that has been delighting audiences all over Southern California to the California Center for the Arts.

Davies’ signature style blends the intimacy of nightclub jazz with the vibrant enthusiasm of back roads country. A winner of multiple San Diego Music Awards, including Best Jazz in 2012, Miss Davies celebrates the genre by infusing a distinctive sound that pays tribute to the songbirds that came before her.

NBC’s Sound Diego calls Davies “One of San Diego’s Finest Musicians,” and San Diego Acoustic calls her shows a “can’t miss” event, where “Every expectation of what a songwriter/performer must be is thrown out the window.”

Erika Davies and the Men will be featured in our intimate Center Theater on Wednesday, October 4 at 4pm, with a second set at 7pm.

Along with the incredible music, this year we will be showcasing delicious food trucks from 5-7pm! This month’s featured truck is Two for the Road, which serves up a purely original twist on classic American favorites, including Cap’n Crunch Crab Cakes and Wicked Whoopie Pies! Yes, we know they just made your craziest dreams come true.

As always, our First Wednesdays are free to the public. Therefore, early arrival is more than recommended, as our shows fill up very quickly. If you would like to beat the line and make sure that you have a seat, reservations are always welcome for $12 at least 24 hours before show time.

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido …. With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.

