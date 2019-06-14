CCAE Celebrates Their 25th Birthday With A Dynamic New Season!

Suze Diaz –June is a quite the magical month for memories! In June 1985, the voters of Escondido approved plans for the building of the largest and finest arts-related project that would bring music, dance, theater, education and the visual arts together on one dynamic 12-acre campus in North County adjacent to Escondido’s City Hall and Grape Day Park. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held on June 22, 1991 and doors opened on October 1, 1994. Fast forward 25 years later and California Center for the Arts Escondido has stayed true to its original vision of being a multidimensional nonprofit arts foundation, an integrated educational organization that has become the pinnacle hub for performances, festivals and art education programs by enriching cultural horizons of over 10,000 students and 800,000+ people throughout Southern California annually. It would only be right to start the celebration of this festive birthday anniversary in June with the announcement of the Center’s dynamic 2019-2020 season.

“Celebrating 25 Years of Sparking Creativity + Igniting Connection” is the inspiring theme for the upcoming season. A warm spark with a flickering glow of creativity igniting connection with the people you want to celebrate with! With an especially colorful happy hour complete with special birthday cupcakes alongside birthday cocktails (and delicious hors d’oeuvres that the catering staff is well known for) to start the high-spirited fun last Friday; the season kickoff included the 2nd Annual MAGEC (Museums & Arts: Growing Escondido Culture) in the Park event with a youth art sculpture competition and family festival. Escondido Mayor, Paul McNamara helped reveal the Center footbridge’s new artwork by recurring street muralist Geoff Gouveia and reflected that California Center for the Arts Escondido is “an iconic representation of who we are and what we value as a community.”

Also making its debut was a comprehensive bilingual bi-monthly newsletter that will give detailed information on free events, ticketed events and educational offerings. The newsletter will be available online and in print at the Center. One of the newest contributions to kickoff in June is the Hidden City Sounds music series in conjunction with Food Truck Fridays. It’s the only one in North County and will run from June 7th through October 4th. Admission is free, tables are available for $12 a seat or $40 for a table of four and includes a kid zone, an area for craft brews and cocktails and a DJ to continue the merry fun after the live concert. Community Engagement Coordinator Brandon Baez was proud to confirm Front Wave Credit Union as one of the partners of this multiple genre-spirited series by the display of a $10,000 check written out to the Center in support of this distinctive endeavor as well as the Fourth of July Independence Day Festival and Fireworks. Baez states “The interests of the community are reflected in the programming and all the acts on stage. We’re really happy with the generosity of the time, support and growth of the heart and soul of Escondido.” Patrons in attendance was able to enjoy the first of the series later in the evening featuring Streetlight Cadence, an alternative folk pop sensation with classical instruments, a family-friendly brand and a storytelling-songwriting style.

A unique birthday gift challenge from a dedicated anonymous donor was given to help widen community engagement. For each donation made, it will be matched dollar-for-dollar once the $50,000 goal has been reached for a full amount total donation of $100,000! What a beautiful way to further support art appreciation and education! With 53 community events throughout the year, exclusive museum exhibit partnerships incorporating 12 student art showcases to inspire the next generation of artists and a multitude of performers of different types, California Center for the Arts Escondido has certainly grown to be the ultimate place to be! New experiences can be explored at any spot on the CCAE campus. Public Relations & Digital Marketing Specialist Ely Ramos explains how special, “this anniversary shows the resiliency of years past and the versatility of what California Center for the Arts Escondido can do. More people are becoming more aware of what the Center offers…broadening the scope but keeping true to community roots and embrace new things to a new demographic… A new genre that the Center is exploring is comedy. We need more laughter in our lives!” Associate Executive Director Rachel Kestner concurs, “We are so happy for tonight! Tonight is a look back on our past and celebrate what we will explore in the next 25 years. Variety…we’ll have something for everyone in the community!”

Representing the powerful dynamic of the community at large, patrons of all ages and ethnicities were jubilant as they investigated the presentation of upcoming artist announcements displayed in the student gallery wall, fully appreciating the options awaiting them this season. Many opportunities to discover something new and create new memories for family and friends night, date night, even “Me Time”! California Center for the Arts Escondido continues to confidently and fully commit the highest excellence to themselves and the community to be the beacon for world-class education, art and sound.

